Tay Ninh to hand over all land for Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 by October

Tay Ninh Province is aiming to complete 100 percent of the land handover for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project by October 2026 at the latest to ensure construction remains on schedule, officials said.

Artist’s impression of the HCMC Ring Road 4. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction)

The announcement was made during a conference on September 17 convened by the Provincial People’s Committee to review a 90-day campaign focused on compensation, resettlement, and site clearance for the project section passing through the province.

Mr. Le Van Han, Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, commended local agencies and expressed gratitude to affected residents for supporting the development. However, he noted that the target of total land acquisition has not yet been met due to complex remaining cases.

Currently, compensation payments are ongoing for 445 remaining households covering nearly 45 hectares, with total compensation funds exceeding VND1.33 trillion (US$51.5 million).

Mr. Le Van Han, Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, speaks at the conference on September 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The Tay Ninh section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 spans approximately 76.64 kilometers, requiring over 680 hectares of land clearance. Total compensation, support, and resettlement costs are estimated at VND14.12 trillion (US$543.2 million).

At the conference, provincial authorities also launched a "60-Day Speed-Up" campaign running from September 20 to November 19, 2026, to accelerate land acquisition for the Tan An–Binh Hiep road project.

Carrying a total investment of over VND9.3 trillion, the four-lane thoroughfare is designed to enhance connectivity with the Dong Thap Muoi region and the Binh Hiep International Border Gate while relieving traffic pressure on National Highway 62.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh