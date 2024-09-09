Weather

Landslide buries coach with 20 passengers on board in Cao Bang Province

A severe landslide occurred in Ca Thanh Commune, Nguyen Binh District, Cao Bang Province this morning, burying 20 people on board a coach.

Local leaders have arrived at the scene of the landslide to direct rescue works. (Photo: Cao Bang Television)

Upon receiving reports from residents, the leaders of Cao Bang Province and Nguyen Binh District sent rescue teams to the scene of the landslide.

However, the rescuers have been facing difficulty in approaching the scene as numerous landslides along Ban Nung - Trieu Nguyen - Thanh Long road in Thong Nong District have blocked traffic. Most vehicles are unable to pass through this route.

At the scene of the landslide

Following preliminary information from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporters, the incident buried the coach, resulting in one dead, three injured and approximately 20 people aboard being reported missing.

On the same day, the Cao Bang Provincial People’s Committee issued a preliminary report regarding damage from severe landslides across the province. Nguyen Binh District was the worst hit with one dead, 20 missing and three injured.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

