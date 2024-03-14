Landscape renovation project in front of Ben Thanh Market approved

The 10th-tenure People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City this morning passed a Resolution on the investment policy for the landscape renovation project in front of Ben Thanh Market at its 14th working session.

The Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council votes to approve approve draft resolution. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The project focuses on the landscape renovation in front of Saigon's iconic Ben Thanh Market into a new square space to meet the demand for public activities in the city center and public transport hub area - central station, and to connect all means of transportation and socio-economic activities in the area.

Besides, the project is to preserve the cultural and historical values and typical images together with the landscape architecture of Ben Thanh Market, which is one of the city's oldest wholesale markets, ensuring the synchronization of all road means of transportation and public transport under the new context of development.

The renovation project has a total investment of VND157 billion (US$6.4 million) in total improvement areas of around 45,835 square meters comprising four zones.

The first zone is located in the area surrounding Ben Thanh Market, the second zone is on a traffic island in front of the Hoa Xa complex, the third zone is in the quadrilateral area in front of Ben Thanh Market and the fourth zone is located in front of September 23 Park.

The project will be implemented from 2024 to 2026.

Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council vote to approve the draft resolution. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council assigned the Municipal People’s Committee to direct the relevant units in carrying out the works and completing the documents for project approval in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Public Investment and relevant legal regulations.

The project implementation has to ensure the investment of comprehensive project works.

Besides, it is important to pay attention to aesthetic elements and preservation factors of landscape architecture in the area in front of the Hoa Xa complex and Ben Thanh Market.

The restoration of old monuments needs to ensure the historicity and integrity of the statue and embellish the original values.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was assigned to prioritize the allocation of enough budget to implement the project as scheduled.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong