Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to begin landscape improvement project for Ben Thanh Market in October

The HCMC People’s Committee yesterday announced the detailed plan to adjust the landscape in front of the city’s highlight market of Ben Thanh this October.

City dwellers are taking picture in front of Ben Thanh Market at Tet (Photo: SGGP)


Accordingly, the municipal Planning and Architecture Department is assigned to complete and submit to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee the proposal to improve the landscape in front of Ben Thanh Market as well as the market itself.

Meanwhile, the city’s Transport Department is directed to check the arrangement of a number of pick-up and drop-off stops of public transport for the sake of convenience to passengers, tourists, and other traffic users in the area near Ben Thanh Market.

District 1 is asked to work with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Planning and Architecture to implement the instructions of the Standing Committee of the HMC Party Committee regarding this matter.

Other relevant government agencies need to provide timely aid to District 1 to accelerate the process of necessary procedures for the commencement of this important project in October 2024.

The project is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam

