HCMC, Argentina to foster new investment cooperation

Argentina expressed its aspiration to strengthen ties with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to facilitate market access and boost trade in strategic goods such as agricultural and processed food products.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung yesterday received a delegation of senior Argentine officials.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung (center), Mr. Agustin Tejeda Rodriguez, Undersecretary of Food Markets and International Integration under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Argentina (right) and Mr. Marcos A. Bodnarski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Argentina to Vietnam (left) (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The delegation, led by Mr. Agustin Tejeda Rodriguez, Undersecretary of Food Markets and International Integration under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Argentina, during their working trip in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

At the reception, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung shared updates on Ho Chi Minh City’s transformation into a creative, smart and sustainable urban area following its recent administrative boundary restructuring and adoption of a two-tier local government system.

He also emphasized the city’s potential for cooperation with international partners, including Argentina.

Mr. Agustin Tejeda Rodriguez affirmed that Vietnam has always been regarded by Argentina as its top priority partner in Asia for economic and trade development cooperation.

Argentina’s establishment of its sixth global Agro-Industrial Office in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations and presents numerous opportunities for practical and sustainable collaboration between the two countries.

Overview of the reception (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Argentina expressed its aspiration to strengthen ties with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to facilitate market access and boost trade in strategic goods such as agricultural and processed food products.

The partner is also pushing to launch negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the MERCOSUR bloc, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Also at the meeting, Mr. Marcos A. Bodnarski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Argentina to Vietnam, expressed hope for increased exchanges, cooperation and new investments between Ho Chi Minh City and Argentina.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong