HCMC honors early retirees, urges unified action for city's future

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen extended heartfelt appreciation to Party members taking early retirement and called on the newly merged leadership teams from three localities to foster empathy, solidarity, and a shared sense of purpose.

He urged them to uphold a spirit of dynamism, creativity, and accountability for the continued development of HCMC and the nation.

In attendance were Mr. Pham Viet Thanh, former Secretary of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, former Chairman of the People’s Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; and Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen presents early retirement decisions, effective July 1, to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Ms. Nguyen Thi Yen, and Mr. Nguyen Van Loc.

The Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee held a ceremony to announce and present early retirement decisions for senior leaders and officials under its management on July 3. Politburo Member and HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen presided over the event.

Trust in the next generation of leaders

At the ceremony, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Organization Commission Dinh Thanh Nhan announced Politburo and Secretariat decisions allowing several senior officials to retire early upon their personal request, effective from July 1. These included Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, and National Assembly Deputy; Ms. Nguyen Thi Yen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Van Loc, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Council.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen presents early retirement decisions and offers flowers in gratitude to the recipients.

Other early retirees included Ms. Nguyen Minh Thuy, Member of the Standing Committee of Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee, and Head of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee’s Organization Commission; Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Member of the Standing Committee of Thu Duc City Party Committee, and Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee and Head of HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission; Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee; and Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen presents the early retirement decision to Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le reflected on her 36 years of service in HCMC, filled with pride and dedication. Every contribution, she said, was meaningful and rooted in a sense of duty to the people and the city’s sustainable development. Though officially retired, she continues to serve as a National Assembly Deputy and Member of the HCMC People’s Council, and pledged to remain actively engaged in the city's and nation’s progress.

She also expressed strong confidence in the younger generation of leaders, praising their dynamism, creativity, and commitment to building a modern, civilized, and compassionate HCMC worthy of its role as the nation's economic engine and a regional hub.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee presents flowers and commemorative gifts to the officials taking early retirement.

Advancing while shaping the future

In his remarks, HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed deep gratitude to the officials retiring before the official age, commending their voluntary and exemplary compliance for the greater good of HCMC and the country.

He acknowledged their significant contributions to the city’s current achievements, noting that they were instrumental in shaping the future through policy research and proposals that guided central decisions. He especially highlighted their unity and perseverance during critical moments, including the fight against Covid-19.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen presented the early retirement decision to Ms. Tran Kim Yen.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen stressed that future generations must carry this legacy forward. He also pointed to the city’s positive start in operating its new two-tier local government model, which Central authorities have praised for its effective implementation over the first three days.

The HCMC Party Secretary credited this early success to the concerted efforts of the entire political system, local agencies, grassroots organizations, and strong public support.

He went on to note that on July 2, the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation launched three key digital platforms to implement Resolution No.57. Calling them "important and unprecedented," Mr. Nguyen Van Nen urged city leaders—especially those at the helm—to fully grasp their significance and take proactive steps to ensure successful execution. "HCMC must live up to its mission," he emphasized.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen presents flowers and commemorative gifts to officials taking early retirement.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen called on all Party members and officials to continue striving with determination and bold action, guided by the ideology, ethics, and style of President Ho Chi Minh, to meet the increasingly demanding tasks of the new era.

He emphasized that every workplace in HCMC should be seen as a space imbued with Ho Chi Minh cultural values—where each individual is expected to generate meaningful contributions to society.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee presents flowers and commemorative gifts to the officials taking early retirement.

In particular, he urged the newly consolidated leadership teams from the three merged localities to foster unity, creativity, courage, and accountability in driving the city and the nation forward.

He extended his best wishes to the new generation of HCMC officials, expressing hope that they would embody the health, intellect, and aspiration necessary to transform vision into reality and live up to the trust placed in them by the Party, the State, and the people.

Additional early retirees announced at the event included: Mr. Huynh Cach Mang, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission; Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Mai, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission; Ms. Bui Thi Sau, Member of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission; Mr. Ngo Thanh Son, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Le Minh Dung, Chairman of the HCMC Farmers’ Association; Mr. Su Ngoc Anh, Secretary of the Go Vap District Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Hung, Secretary of the Can Gio District Party Committee; Mr. Ma Xuan Viet, Secretary of District 6 Party Committee; and Mr. Tran Hoang Danh, Secretary of District 12 Party Committee.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan