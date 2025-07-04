Conference provides updates on shuttle service for public officials

A press conference to update the Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic issues was held on the afternoon of July 3.

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports hosted the conference.

Deputy Head of the Transport Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Nguyen Quoc Vinh provides updates at the press conference.

In his remarks, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Vinh, Deputy Head of the Transport Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, stated that as of July 3, a total of 25 officials and civil servants from the former Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau have travel to work in Ho Chi Minh City by the free shuttle bus service.

According to him, the number of participants remains low at this early stage as agencies and departments are still in the process of personnel restructuring and placement.

The Municipal Department of Construction will continue to instruct the Public Transport Management Center to proactively monitor and grasp the travel needs of departments and units, and to enhance communication through various channels for officials, civil servants and public employees to use the service.

After one to two weeks of operation, the service will be reviewed and adjusted based on actual needs and effectiveness.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong speaks at the press conference.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong added that not all officials and civil servants are assigned to work in the central area.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City continues to utilize facilities in the former localities to maintain operations.

In the initial days of the process for organizing and assigning work, some officials and civil servants have used personal vehicles for convenience instead of the shuttle service.

Related News HCMC launches shuttle service to connect city with new East Coach Station

By Cam Tuyet, Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong