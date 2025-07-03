Ho Chi Minh City proposed to apply new land price lists from July 1

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee regarding the application of new land price lists across the city starting July 1, 2025.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, the issuances of land price lists by the former Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the former People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province and the former People’s Committee of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province following Clause 6, Article 17 of Decree No. 71/2024 prescribing land price did not require approval by the People’s Council at the same level.

Therefore, the decision to continue applying these three land price lists after the recent administrative merger will be implemented under the authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment recommended that the city continue to apply the mentioned land price lists in the corresponding three regions of the newly expanded Ho Chi Minh City from July 1, 2025, until December 31, 2025.

Based on Clause 7, Article 22 of Decree 151/2025/ND-CP, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issue a new unified land price list, effective from January 1, 2026 in accordance with Clause 3, Article 159 of the Land Law and Clause 2, Article 8 of Decree 151/2025 dated June 12, 2025 of the Government.

