Chairman of HCMC People’s Council presents key official appointment decisions

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council this morning organized a ceremony to give appointment decisions to key officials.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council presided over the ceremony.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, speaks at the ceremony.

At the ceremony, the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council announced and presented the decision of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council to appoint Mr. Vo Anh Tuan, Chief of Office of the former Binh Duong Provincial People’s Committee as the Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of the National Assembly and HCMC People’s Council Deputies.

Decisions on the appointments of several Deputy Chiefs of the Office of the Delegation of the National Assembly and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Deputies were also announced and presented.

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also announced resolutions approving the number of members, Deputy Heads and Members of the Committees under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council presents appointment decisions to individuals.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh congratulated the newly appointed officials, and emphasized that the HCMC People’s Council is now operating under the two-tier local government model, with high expectations from the central government for Ho Chi Minh City to develop into a world-class megacity.

The chairman called on all officials to leverage their capabilities, expertise and spirit of unity to help ensure smooth and efficient operations, contributing to the increasingly effective performance of the Council and the continued development of the city.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

