Ho Chi Minh City Chairman directs acceleration of social housing projects

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc urged investors to complete social housing projects planned for 2025 and begin legal procedures for those set to start in 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has issued an official dispatch conveying the directive of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc regarding implementation of Official Telegram No. 19/CD-BXD from the Ministry of Construction, which calls for expediting the development of social housing projects.

The dispatch was sent to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance and the Department of Construction.

Accordingly, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc assigned the city’s Department of Construction to carry out several tasks, including consulting and proposing the city’s People’s Committee for the establishment of a Steering Committee for Social Housing Development and its regulations.

The Department of Construction was also tasked with proposing a plan for selecting investors for city-invited projects once the Government’s decree guiding the implementation of Resolution No. 201/2025/QH15 is issued.

Additionally, the department was assigned to update land plots designated for social housing development in zoning plans to serve as a foundation for project procedures and ensure sufficient land allocation for future projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is responsible for consulting and proposing to the HCMC People’s Committee and People’s Council incentive mechanisms to support and facilitate enterprises and cooperatives investing in social housing; and updating the list of eligible developers for the VND120 trillion (US$4.6 billion) credit package to report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Construction.

The HCMC Chairman assigned the Department of Finance to coordinate with the Department of Construction in proposing to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council additional social housing targets for 2025 and through 2030.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong