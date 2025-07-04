Ho Chi Minh City expands areas of construction permit exemptions

Vice Chairman of the Municpal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has issued conclusions regarding the streamlining of procedures for issuing construction permits across Ho Chi Minh City.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued a statement conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman of the Municpal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the streamlining of procedures for issuing construction permits for individual houses in areas with approved detailed planning at a scale of 1/500 or areas in compliance with regulations.

Accordingly, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to publish a list of 112 projects meeting the criteria for exemption from construction permits in accordance with regulations.

The Department of Construction is responsible for guiding the People's Committees of relevant wards and communes to publicly post the list of the 112 projects that qualify for permit exemption.

Besides, the department will also coordinate with relevant agencies to continue reviewing and announcing eligible projects on July 15 for the second phase.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Construction has to continue reviewing other areas across the city to include in subsequent announcements of projects and areas that qualify for construction permit exemption.

The Municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment will perside over and coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Land Registration Office to review current regulations and guide the People's Committees of wards, communes and Con Dao special administrative unit in uniformly implementing construction permit procedures for individually owned houses being eligible for exemption based on the lists published by the Department of Construction.

