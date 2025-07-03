Ho Chi Minh City Chairman appoints leaders of 54 public non-business units

A ceremony to announce and present appointment decisions for leaders of 54 public non-business units under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee was organized on July 3.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee presided over this ceremony.

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)

In his remarks, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated the appointed unit leaders and assigned their tasks.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that this is the initial phase in the city's effort to reorganize public service units.

Some units will keep current leaders temporarily to ensure work continuity until the end of the year and avoid disruptions. Subsequently, the city will restructure these units to enhance their quality.

The Ho Chi Minh City Chairman emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City has been tasked by the central government with the major goal of becoming a world-class megacity. This is both an honor and a significant responsibility for the city's Party organization, government and people.

Amid current global economic challenges and internal difficulties, the city must make great efforts to meet the targets and expectations set by the central government.

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City Chairman called on all officials, especially heads of agencies and units, to uphold and further enhance public service ethics and professionalism in carrying out their duties. At the same time, he urged them to promote solidarity and always prioritize national interests in every decision and action.

Providing additional information about the 28 decrees issued by the Government in June, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc noted that the decrees would significantly enhance decentralization and delegation of authority, and empowering local leaders to fosters initiative and creativity, with accountability tied to leadership responsibility.

He also emphasized that the city would adopt a result-based management to evaluate officials by concrete outcomes.

Once the leader is determined and embodies heart, integrity and intellect, the system will operate smoothly and effectively. Therefore, the leader must be the core of unity, bringing together the strength of solidarity, creativity in leadership, and flexibility in management. City leaders will always support and create favorable conditions for officials to fulfill their duties, added Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

Some photos feature Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presenting appointment decisions to newly appointed leaders.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong