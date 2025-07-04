Thanh An Island Commune embraces new era with hope, grit

Thanh An Island Commune is adapting to HCMC’s new government model, with dedicated officials from the mainland joining residents to navigate challenges and build a new future.

The headquarters of the Thanh An Commune People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP)



Taking the ferry from Tac Xuat Pier to Thanh An Commune in these early days of July, a palpable sense of excitement fills the air. On every crossing, the conversation has shifted from the price of fish and shrimp or the rhythm of the tides to the recent provincial merger and the new two-tier local government. Some are delighted that they no longer need to travel to the distant former district center, while others eagerly discuss the new cohort of officials who have arrived from the mainland to take up their duties.

After a 40-minute journey, Thanh An Commune appears, retaining its status as a single administrative unit. It currently consists of three hamlets – Thanh Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Thieng Lieng – with a population of 4,218 people across 1,161 households.

At the commune headquarters – a renovated version of the former office – the atmosphere was bustling. Civil servants were busy setting up equipment and organizing files, yet the one-stop shop for receiving and returning documents continued to operate smoothly. Amidst the urgency, there was a shared desire to quickly establish order and bring the new administrative machinery into a steady rhythm.

Bui Ngoc Tung, a statistics officer with nearly a decade of service on the island, was busily preparing materials for an afternoon meeting. Though his office was still being set up and files were piled high, every official was imbued with a heightened sense of responsibility, immediately immersing themselves in their tasks to ensure the new government could operate flawlessly.

Lifelong Thanh An resident Ho Van Luong, nearly 70, recalls the island’s profound post-war poverty and isolation. He notes that development has accelerated since 2010, gradually improving lives. He views the current administrative streamlining as a pivotal milestone, praising the new government’s qualifications and structure.

Mr. Luong hopes this new administration will implement practical policies to ensure sustainable development, helping the island prosper and keep pace with other wards. “A strong commune makes a strong city, which ultimately leads to a prosperous country”, he affirmed.

Thanh An Commune is one of the first in HCMC to underground its power grid

Thanh An Commune’s offices are currently split across three locations, namely the People’s Committee at the old headquarters, the Party Committee temporarily at the Hamlet Cultural House, and the Fatherland Front at the former police station.

The number of officials and civil servants has increased to over 20, straining the existing infrastructure. Despite this, leaders have devised temporary solutions to ensure everyone has a workspace. The commune plans to propose the construction of a new, unified People’s Committee and People’s Council headquarters to enhance public service.

While the island’s strong community aids the transition, its unique status creates technical hurdles. As Thanh An Commune did not merge, it lacks a public administration center and specialized departments. This complicates integrating its legacy system with new city-wide digital protocols.

This structure hinders digital document processing despite stable software. In response, the commune, with HCMC’s Digital Transformation Center, created a custom workflow. It also formed three specialized teams to manage administrative tasks while awaiting further guidance.

At noon, a humble eatery on a street adorned with red national flags serves as the regular lunch spot for Thanh An’s officials and civil servants. Most are from the mainland, far from their families. Here, sharing a meal, they also share a common goal: a deep commitment to striving for the advancement of the island’s people.

Ho Hong Thanh Tinh, the new Chairman of the Thanh An Commune People’s Committee and one of 26 officials transferred from the mainland, sat cheerfully among his colleagues. Formerly the Chairman of Tam Thon Hiep Commune and a native of the Can Gio mangrove region, his appointment to the island evoked mixed emotions.

He felt honored by the leadership’s trust but was also apprehensive about the unique geographical challenges of his new post. Yet, setting aside his concerns, like his colleagues, he embraced a mindset of unity and a readiness to overcome any obstacle.

The Chairman recounted how every morning at 6:30 a.m., Tac Xuat Pier throngs with the island’s officials and civil servants, including teachers and workers. With limited ferry services, unexpected work often requires them to stay overnight. Pointing to his suitcase, which he brought over on Tuesday, July 1, he explained it was part of being constantly prepared to serve. He is not alone; many officials regularly set aside family matters to dedicate themselves to their work on the island.

Overcoming initial shortages in facilities and navigating administrative complexities, the officials and civil servants of Thanh An Commune today embody the spirit of “eat together, live together, and work together” in service of the people. Their goal is to ensure that the lifeblood of the new government, isolated amidst the open sea, not only endures but thrives, rising strongly with HCMC on its new journey.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam