Land clearance issues urgently solved for national expressway network growth

Vietnam’s ambitious expressway projects face delays primarily due to land acquisition challenges, yet construction progresses across various regions, with new deadlines and project commencements announced.

Residents of Phuoc Tan Ward in Bien Hoa City are packing belongings, handing over land for construction of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing land acquisition impediments

Following repeated postponements, Dong Nai Province is intensifying its activities to finalize land acquisition for the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway project. Provincial leadership and relevant agencies, in conjunction with Bien Hoa City, have established specialized task forces to engage with affected landowners, aiming to secure land handover by March 2025.

At the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway site, construction is underway despite limited access. Truong Son Construction is leveling roadbeds and building bridges, working within a 300-meter area while assisting residents with demolitions. This reflects the difficult land acquisition process.

Local residents like B.V.M., with nearly 300m2 of affected land and awaiting acquisition decisions, support the project but seek swift resettlement. T.T.M.L., whose land was acquired via an informal purchase, faces uncertainty as the registered landowner is called for compensation but not noticing her about the compensation results.

Resettlement issues complicate matters. Though areas are planned, construction has not begun, and pricing remains unclear, causing resident anxiety. Land acquisition proves challenging, with many properties acquired via handwritten agreements, disqualifying owners from formal resettlement. The provincial committee has formed a task force to accelerate the process, aiming for a March 2025 handover. However, disagreements over compensation and resettlement terms persist, delaying progress and forcing deadline extensions.

Dong Nai Province has formed a task force to accelerate land acquisition for the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway, aiming for a March 2025 handover. Mobilization teams engaged 607 households, with 234 agreeing, 311 awaiting petition resolutions, and 53 refusing. Residents dispute compensation, infrastructure costs, and demand resettlement before handover. Chairman Vo Tan Duc of the Dong Nai Province People’s Committee directed immediate clearance for undeveloped land and residential properties by early March, addressing persistent delays.

Despite a “30 days and nights” campaign with initial deadlines of June 30 and October 15, 2024, the project’s progress remains unsatisfactory. The provincial committee has now extended the deadline to March 2025. This extension highlights the challenges in reconciling resident demands with project timelines, as disagreements over compensation and resettlement continue to impede timely site handover and project advancement.

Expediting the commencement of multiple expressways

In the Central Highlands-South Central Coast region, in addition to the ongoing Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project, other routes are being expedited for early commencement.

The Dak Nong Province Department of Construction reported that pre-feasibility studies for the Gia Nghia (Dak Nong)-Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc) Expressway are nearing completion, with construction slated for commencement by April 30 and operationalization expected in 2027. The 128.8-kilometer project, with a total investment of VND25.54 trillion (US$1 billion), includes central and local government funding, as well as private investment.

Lam Dong Province is also collaborating with relevant ministries to expedite the commencement of the Tan Phu-Bao Loc and Bao Loc-Lien Khuong expressways by April 30. These segments are part of the 200-kilometer Dau Giay-Lien Khuong Expressway, which, upon completion, will connect Da Lat City with HCMC and the Southeast provinces. Deputy Director Vo Ngoc Minh Phat of Lam Dong Province Transportation Project Management Board, acknowledged existing challenges but expressed confidence in their timely resolution.

The expressway from Gia Lai Province to Binh Dinh Province has been directed by the Prime Minister for expedited approval, with investment decisions expected in May. The Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway is scheduled for investment preparation in 2025, with construction and operationalization targeted for 2026-2030. This 123-kilometer expressway will require over VND36 trillion ($1.4 billion) in investment.

The Mekong Delta’s expressway projects are advancing with near-complete land acquisition. The Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang Expressway aims for 2026 completion, Cao Lanh-An Huu for 2027, and My An-Cao Lanh starts in 2025. By 2027, the region will have roughly 600km of expressways, enhancing connectivity and regional development.

The HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway: Commencement slated for September 2

Director Luong Minh Phuc of the HCMC Transportation Construction Investment Project Management Board, announced that HCMC and Tay Ninh Province have completed boundary demarcation for the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project (phase 1). Inventory and surveying are to be finalized by April 30, with resettlement compensation completed by June 30.

Construction of component project 2, involving rural roads and overpasses (public funding), is scheduled for commencement on September 2. Construction of component project 1, the expressway itself (public-private partnership), is planned for commencement in January 2026, with full operationalization targeted for December 31, 2027.

The project, with a total investment of VND19.6 trillion ($768 million), is divided into four components, namely the expressway (BOT), rural roads and overpasses (public funding), resettlement in HCMC, and resettlement in Tay Ninh Province.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam