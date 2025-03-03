Construction of Vietnam’s aviation hubs accelerated for national growth

Vietnam’s major airport projects, Tan Son Nhat’s T3 Terminal and Long Thanh Airport, are accelerating construction for completion by key deadlines, aiming to boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

Construction of T3 Terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

T3 Terminal inside Tan Son Nhat International Airport these days has seen remarkable daily transformation, proving the contractors’ and investors’ unwavering commitment. The construction site vibrates with the ceaseless hum of machinery and the shining flashes of welding and cutting equipment, both day and night. Currently, the T3 Terminal project has achieved completion of the steel roof structure and the Kalzip aluminum roofing, alongside the installation of passenger terminal floor tiling, elevator, and escalator systems.

Director Nguyen Duc Toan of the T3 Terminal project’s Management Board conveyed that approximately 1,200 engineers and workers are speeding up interior and equipment installation at the T3 Terminal, now 90 percent complete. Project directors confirm the project is in an accelerated phase to meet the Government’s April 30 deadline. This completion will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day, ensuring timely operation and honoring a significant historical milestone.

The T3 Passenger Terminal Construction Project, invested by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), commenced on August 31, 2023 with a 24-month construction timeline and a total investment of nearly VND11 trillion (US$430 million). The project encompasses a basement level and four above-ground floors, with a total construction floor area of 112,500m2.

The terminal adopts a linear configuration akin to the existing terminal, featuring separated departure and arrival levels, 89 traditional airline check-in counters, 20 automated baggage drop counters, 42 check-in kiosks, 26 aircraft boarding gates, 6 departure baggage handling islands, 10 arrival baggage claim islands, and 25 passenger security screening gates.

The terminal incorporates 8 security screening gates and a dedicated area for VIP, business class, and priority passengers. The T3 Terminal is designed to accommodate 20 million passengers annually, with a peak hourly capacity of 7,000 passengers, and is capable of handling all code C and code E aircraft.

To guarantee smooth T3 Terminal access, HCMC expedited arterial road expansions. The main underpass of the Tran Quoc Hoan-Cong Hoa Intersection is operational, easing Truong Son Street congestion. Hoang Hoa Tham Street, a secondary gateway, is near completion.

Director Luong Minh Phuc of the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Management Board confirmed all roads will be ready by March’s end, ensuring seamless airport traffic flow upon the T3 Terminal’s launch.

Construction of T3 Terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP)



Moving East, the national flagship project of Long Thanh International Airport, is a frequent destination for central government delegations, garnering considerable public attention due to its sheer scale. The project, situated in Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province, spans 5,000ha and entails a total investment of VND336.6 trillion ($13.17 billion), under the purview of the ACV.

Currently, the project is in its inaugural phase, encompassing the construction of a runway, a passenger terminal, and supplementary facilities, with an initial capacity of 25 million passengers annually. Subsequent phases will increase the airport’s capacity to 100 million passengers per annum. The airport is envisioned as a premier international aviation hub for the nation.

Observations reveal that, since the project’s beginning in August 2023, the airport’s form has materialized, exhibiting a traditional lotus flower, complemented by runways and terminal access points. The construction site is a hive of activity, with hundreds of excavators and bulldozers engaged in continuous earthworks, leveling, filling, concrete pouring, and structural construction.

The passenger terminal, comprising the central lounge and three wings, featuring separated arrival and departure flows, commenced construction in 2023 and is scheduled for structural completion this year, with overall completion anticipated by August 2026. To date, the contract package has achieved over 33 percent completion. Immediately following the Tet holiday, the contractor consortium mobilized nearly 3,000 workers and over 1,000 pieces of equipment for intensive construction.

Other components, including the glass wall, the main terminal roof, the Air Conditioning and Mechanical Ventilation (ACMV) system, electrical and low-voltage systems, and plumbing and fire protection systems, are progressing in a phased manner, with completion rates ranging from 22 – 80 percent.

Certain PIT area components have achieved 95 – 100 percent completion. For the terminal equipment, passenger boarding bridges (PBB) are undergoing anchor bolt installation (60 percent completion), and the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) are in the procurement and fabrication phase (over 20 percent completion, not yet installed).

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Long Thanh International Airport passenger terminal phase 1 is projected for structural completion by December this year, with facade installation finalized by March 2026. Concurrent with completion, equipment installation and trial operations are scheduled for early 2026, with an aim for completion by August 31, 2026. The 4km-long, 45m-wide runway is under construction and is expected to be technically operational by April 30.

Multiple project milestones targeted for April 30 The Government Office has issued Notice No. 12/TB-VPCP, summarizing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s conclusions from a meeting on the Long Thanh International Airport phase 1 and associated transportation projects. Under component project 1 (state management agency offices), participating entities have committed to completion by December 31, 2025; the Ministry of Transport is tasked with establishing a progress monitoring mechanism. For component project 2 (air traffic management facilities), the air traffic control tower construction package is projected for completion 4-5 months ahead of schedule, with operation as committed to the Prime Minister by December 31, 2025. Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation is responsible for progress oversight. For component project 3 (essential airport facilities), significant progress has been achieved, with early completion of the runway, among other items. The Ministry of Transport is to submit a list of completed projects to the Prime Minister for commemoration on the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day. The Ministry of Transport and ACV are to conduct a comprehensive review of project progress, coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to provide a detailed report to the Prime Minister on the feasibility of accelerating component project 3 and the overall Long Thanh International Airport project.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam