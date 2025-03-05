Vietnam’s bridge building spanning seas, rivers for smoother traffic flow

Vietnam is rapidly constructing major bridges and coastal roads, aiming to boost regional connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and alleviate longstanding travel difficulties for communities.

Construction units are speeding up the work of the final items to join the Thuan An Estuary Bridge (Hue City) on April 30, 2025 (Photo: SGGP)



The annual seasonal surge in vehicular traffic across the Rach Mieu Bridge (connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre Provinces) precipitates severe congestion, particularly during festive periods, ending in extended delays. To address this persistent issue, the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project, with a total investment exceeding VND6.8 trillion (US$266 million), commenced construction in late March 2022.

The project’s point of origin is at the Dong Tam Intersection within Chau Thanh District of Tien Giang Province, and its terminus is approximately 0.71km from the northern abutment of Ham Luong Bridge in Ben Tre Province. Rach Mieu 2 Bridge serves as a critical infrastructural nexus along National Highway 60, facilitating connectivity within the eastern economic regions of the Mekong Delta.

Travel from Tra Vinh Province to HCMC via National Highway 60 and Rach Mieu Bridge reduces the distance by 40km compared to National Highway 1A. Given its strategic importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has conducted multiple site inspections, resolving impediments, and mandating the project’s operational readiness within the current fiscal year.

To meet the October 30 deadline for Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, 600 workers in 30 teams operate 24/7. Despite prior material shortages, the project is nearly 80 percent complete, exceeding schedule by 4 percent. The complex cable-stayed section has 10 of 14 spans finished. Contractors work tirelessly, compensating for past delays. Deputy Director Phan Van Quan of Bac Trung Nam Company, a principal contractor, assures continuous operation, while Director Tran Van Thi of the My Thuan Project Management Board confirms the project’s ahead-of-schedule progress, emphasizing the team’s commitment to timely completion.

Another bridge project of paramount significance, Dai Ngai Bridge, upon completion, will reduce travel time by 60km for journeys from the Ca Mau peninsula to HCMC. Located along National Highway 60, the Dai Ngai Bridge project spans over 15km, with a total investment of nearly VND8 trillion ($313 million).

The project is segmented into two contract packages of 11-XL (Dai Ngai 2 Bridge and associated route construction), which commenced in October 2023, and 15-XL (Dai Ngai 1 Bridge construction), which commenced in December 2024. After approximately 1.5 years of construction, the former, connecting the Tran De estuary and the Hau River, linking Soc Trang and Tra Vinh provinces, is scheduled for traffic opening on April 30.

Late February observations at Dai Ngai 2 Bridge showed hundreds of workers and heavy machinery operating continuously. Bridge piers, beams, and much of the deck are complete, with approaches reinforced for paving. The bridge’s structure is now prominent against the Hau River landscape. Project Director Dinh Le Thong of this project confirmed over 100 personnel and significant machinery have been deployed since Lunar New Year, facilitating 24/7 construction to ensure timely completion of package 11-XL.

Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh An of the Cu Lao Dung District People’s Committee (Soc Trang Province) stated that the completion of Dai Ngai 2 Bridge will alleviate the geographical isolation of Cu Lao Dung Island District, fulfilling the long-held aspirations of its residents.

Dai Ngai 2 Bridge crosses the Tran De Estuary of the Hau River, connecting Cu Lao Dung District (Soc Trang Province) with the mainland (Photo: SGGP)

Moving to the Central region, the coastal road in Lien Chieu District of Da Nang City is under development, featuring a predominantly viaduct structure and multi-level intersections. The approximately 3km long, 30m wide, six-lane route, connecting Lien Chieu Port with the South Hai Van-Tuy Loan bypass, represents a VND1.2 trillion ($47 million) investment, initiated in September 2023, with completion anticipated this year.

This route will integrate with the existing transportation network, stimulating regional development. Project completion stands at approximately 50 percent, with the canal bridge completed; the starting intersection overpass at 49.5 percent; Lien Chieu bridge at 51.5 percent; and the ending intersection overpass at 72.5 percent.

Deputy General Director Vo Ngoc Trung of Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment JSC. (project contractor), highlighted the challenges at the railway intersection, necessitating coordination with relevant authorities to manage concurrent rail, road, and service road traffic. Hollow slab girders enable longer spans and cost savings. Despite weather and material challenges, Director Le Thanh Hung of the Da Nang City Priority Infrastructure Investment Project Management Board utilizes proactive sourcing to maintain construction momentum and ensure timely completion.

North of Hai Van Pass, Thuan An Estuary Bridge, the Central region’s longest sea-crossing structure, is rapidly nearing completion. With a scheduled girder joining on April 30, over 200 workers maintain daily operations, including 24/7 shifts at piers T27 and T26. Rapid progress is also evident in guardrails, cable systems, and lighting.

Deputy Site Commander Le Trung Hieu from Dat Phuong Group JSC highlighted the challenges of working 40m above sea level to facilitate 5,000-ton vessels. The 220m span’s symmetrical cantilever casting demands meticulous monitoring. Coupled with harsh weather, these complexities necessitate strict safety protocols to ensure both timely and secure construction.

The coastal road project in Thua Thien Hue Province (now Hue City) and Thuan An Estuary Bridge, with a total investment of VND3.5 trillion ($137 million), VND2.4 billion ($94 million) in phase 1 that spans 7.785km, including connecting roads to National Highways 49A and 49B, will significantly reduce travel times, connect the East-West economic corridor, and stimulate coastal economic development, including the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone.

Chairman Nguyen Van Phuong of the Hue City People’s Committee emphasized the project’s critical role in aligning with Politburo Resolution 54, driving the city’s maritime economic development.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam