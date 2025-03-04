Ring road, inter-regional road construction accelerated to fuel economic growth

Vietnam is speeding up the building of major ring roads and highways to boost connectivity and national economic development, targeting completion by key deadlines.

Construction of the overpass on Ring Road 3 across Nguyen Van Bua Street in Xuan Thoi Son and Xuan Thoi Thuong communes of Hoc Mon District in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC’s Ring Road 3: Relentless construction momentum

The HCMC Ring Road 3 project, traversing this city and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An, is perceived as a critical developmental incentive for the Southern Key Economic Zone. Consequently, since its inception, the project has maintained a relentless speed, with construction proceeding rapidly around the clock. Within HCMC, the project passes Thu Duc City and the districts of Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Binh Chanh.

During a site visit to the elevated section within Thu Duc City in February 2025, a sense of urgency infused the construction environment. Workers and engineers were industriously engaged in drilling, formwork assembly, steel reinforcement, and concrete pouring for the elevated bridge piers. All have been with the highest determination to finish the project two months ahead of schedule, by April 30, 2026.

Deputy Director Le Ngoc Hung of the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Management Board reported that the 10 construction packages for Ring Road 3 within HCMC have achieved nearly 50 percent completion. While the Thu Duc City elevated section is slated for early completion, the remaining segments in Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh districts are projected for completion by June 30, 2026. Contractors have committed to accelerating progress, prioritizing early completion over adherence to scheduled deadlines.

Concurrently, the HCMC Ring Road 3 segment in Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province has seen package 26 (near the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway Intersection) reach over 20 percent completion, package 29 (mid-section) nearly 30 percent, and package 32 (parallel to the Nhon Trach Bridge Approach) over 20 percent. Contractors are deploying round-the-clock shifts to compensate for potential delays.

Director Ngo The An of the Dong Nai Province Transportation Works Construction Investment Management Board indicated that land handover is largely complete, and the board is advocating for adequate supplies of sand, soil, and rock to capitalize on the dry season for accelerated construction. With a length of approximately 11.26km within the province, the project is anticipated for completion this year.

Director Dang Hoang Tuan of the Long An Province Department of Transport affirmed the province’s commitment to completing the HCMC Ring Road 3 segment, targeting October 31 for bridge deck asphalt paving and handrail installation, and December 31 for technical traffic opening.

The Long An segment, divided into two components, is currently under construction with three main route packages, achieving 62 percent completion. The province has set stringent deadlines to fulfill its commitments to the Government, namely roadbed sand filling by April 30, road surface crushed stone base construction by August 31, asphalt paving by October 31, and substantial completion by December 31.

Ho Chi Minh Road: Bridging the Eastern and Western Regions

Within the Southeast region, a soon-to-be-completed transport infrastructure project, Ho Chi Minh Road traversing Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, and Long An provinces, is poised to enhance inter-regional connectivity, despite receiving limited public attention. This expressway is pivotal for linking the Central Highlands, the Southeast, and the Mekong Delta.

The project originates in Tru Van Tho Commune of Bau Bang District in Binh Duong Province (adjacent to Chon Thanh Town of Binh Phuoc Province), and terminates at the intersection with National Highway N2 in Duc Hoa District of Long An Province, with a total investment of nearly VND2.3 trillion (US$89.9 million). Spanning approximately 72.75km, it features a six-lane expressway design with a 100 km/hour design speed.

Initiated in 2009 under the investment of Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), the project faced funding constraints, leading to a temporary suspension from 2011. Reinitiated in November 2023, the project is now nearing completion.

Divided into three construction packages, package XL1 in Binh Duong Province, executed by Deo Ca Group JSC., covering nearly 31km, is progressing rapidly. In Dau Tieng District, nearly 200 workers across 14 construction teams are working diligently, undeterred by the prevailing heat.

According to the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board, package XL1 has largely completed earthworks and drainage culverts, with road surface base construction reaching 28km/31km and asphalt concrete paving reaching 19km/31km. Of the six bridges on the route, five have undergone beam launching, and Phuoc Hoa Canal as well as Ba Tu and Suoi Tre bridges have completed their decks, with Thanh An Bridge slated for completion in early March.

The project has achieved 55.2 percent completion, largely adhering to the stipulated timelines. Contractors are employing all possible measures to ensure technical traffic opening by April 30 and overall project completion by August this year.

Parallel Road of Ring Road 4 of the Capital Region: Traffic opening anticipated by year’s end

In Hanoi, the parallel road project of Ring Road 4 of the Capital Region is witnessing concurrent construction across four packages, with 32 teams focusing on remaining road and bridge components. Earthworks are largely complete, with project completion exceeding 50 percent.

Contractors have committed to 24/7 operations, mobilizing maximum personnel and equipment to ensure traffic opening by year’s end. This major project, spanning seven Hanoi districts with a VND5.39-trillion investment ($210 million), commenced on June 25, 2023 and featuring six expressway lanes and urban collector roads with a 90-135m cross-section and an 80 km/hour design speed. The route will feature interchanges connecting with provincial roads, expressways, and existing urban arteries with complex traffic flows.

Furthermore, Hanoi City will commence construction this year on Ring Road 3 and 5 sections from Phuc La-Van Phu to the Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway, with a total investment exceeding VND8.5 trillion ($332 million).

By staff writers – Translate by Thanh Tam