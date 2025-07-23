National

PM presides over monthly Government law-making session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 23 chaired the monthly Government law-making session to review and give feedback on eight legislation matters, including seven draft laws and the Government's legislative agenda for 2026.

lawmaking.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the monthly Government law-making session on July 23. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the Government, ministries, and sectors have carried out this work actively and effectively, and the Government has also closely and efficiently coordinated with the National Assembly in developing and improving the legal framework.

Many legal documents have been passed in a timely manner to support the operation of the two-tier local administration system, he stated, adding that the Government continues to monitor and assess the functioning of this system and, if any difficulties or inadequacies arise, will propose appropriate amendments and supplements to meet evolving conditions and requirements.

Following the enactment of laws, the Government, ministries, and relevant agencies have promptly drafted and issued guiding documents to ensure that the laws are implemented effectively and take effect without delay.

Following the directions of the Politburo and the Secretariat, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, the Government aims to comprehensively review the entire legal system in 2025, with the goal of revising and supplementing existing regulations to address shortcomings and remove obstacles, thereby promoting development and institutional innovation.

To that end, the Government leader requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, and government-affiliated bodies be directly involved in the lawmaking process, and seek measures to address arising shortcomings and facilitate development.

According to the session agenda, the Government is scheduled to review and discuss the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Judicial Records; the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Drug Prevention and Control; the draft Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam (replacement); the draft Law on E-Commerce; the draft Law on Higher Education (replacement); the draft Law on Vocational Education (replacement); the draft Law on Press (replacement); and the Government's proposal on the 2026 legislative program

Vietnamplus

