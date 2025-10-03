Lam Dong to host Hot Air Balloon and Arts Festival 2025

The 2025 Lam Dong Hot Air Balloon and Arts Festival themed "The Sunrise Legacy" will be held in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, from October 24 to 26.

The event will take place at Lam Vien Square and the Da Lat Opera House, featuring a lineup of renowned Vietnamese music artists, including People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam, musician Duc Tri, and singers Vo Ha Tram, Le Quyen, Phuong Vy, and others.

It is regarded as the largest and most spectacular festival ever held in the province, combining hot air balloon displays, musical performances, and cutting-edge technology. The festival promises to offer an impressive experience for visitors and contribute significantly to elevating the international profile of Da Lat–Lam Dong’s tourism brand.

The highlight of the festival will be a spectacular display of 20 colorful hot air balloons lighting up the sky simultaneously at dawn and dusk. This breathtaking spectacle is set to create a stunning backdrop, becoming a popular photo spot for visitors.

People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam, musician Duc Tri, and singer Vo Ha Tram

This marks the first time Da Lat has hosted an international-scale hot air balloon festival, combining spectacular light and music performances. The event paves the way for a new direction in the province’s cultural and tourism events.

The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors, contributing to tourism promotion, extending visitor stays, and increasing spending in Da Lat. It also provides an opportunity for local travel agencies, hotels, and service providers to connect and enhance their brand image.

With its unprecedented scale, the 2025 Lam Dong Hot Air Balloon and Arts Festival will lay the foundation for Lam Dong to develop into a “City of Festivals” in the future.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh