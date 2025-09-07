Lam Dong launches “Month of Tourist Destination Experience in 2025”

The opening ceremony of the “Month of Tourist Destination Experience in 2025” program took place at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City, in Lam Dong Province on the evening of September 6.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The month-long event featuring a series of activities aims to attract tourists and offer a wider range of exciting options for those exploring Lam Dong, beginning with a vibrant and colorful opening night.

The “Month of Tourist Destination Experience in 2025” program features a large-scale series of cultural, artistic, culinary, and tourism activities, organized in a coordinated manner with the participation and support of numerous local tourism agencies and businesses across the province.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Key activities of the “Month of Tourist Destination Experience in 2025” include surveys and development of tourism products across Lam Dong province; the unveiling ceremony of the ancient stone musical instrument ensemble and a Lam Dong investment promotion conference; a street culture month at Mui Ne National Tourism Area; a cultural music showcase; an exhibition and the announcement ceremony of the national treasure—the Avalokitesvara statue of Bac Binha; along with numerous supporting programs organized by localities, agencies, and tourism enterprises.

On this occasion, tourism enterprises in the province simultaneously launched promotional campaigns under the theme “One Trip—Three Experiences,” encouraging visitors to fully explore the stunning beauty of “Blue Sea—Thousand Flowers—Great Highlands,” encompassing everything from vibrant blooms to pristine beaches and from natural landscapes to cultural heritage sites.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh