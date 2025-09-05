Lacquer painting depicting Uncle Ho declaring independence sets world record

On September 4 in Hanoi, the large-scale lacquer painting entitled “President Ho reads the Declaration of Independence,” by young artist Chu Nhat Quang, was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest seamless lacquer artwork.

The large-scale lacquer painting entitled “President Ho reads the Declaration of Independence,” by young artist Chu Nhat Quang is presented at the exhibition “The Spring of Independence”.

The artwork was crafted on both sides, measuring 2.4 meters by 7.2 meters and weighing three tons. One side captures the historic moment when President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, while the other, titled “The Nation’s Spring,” depicts the collective joy of the Vietnamese people as they entered a new era of independence, freedom, and happiness.

Commenced in 2019, the painting took six years to complete. Artist Chu Nhat Quang, together with his family, most notably his brother-in-law, painter Nguyen Thanh Tung, undertook extensive research into materials, blending traditional lacquer techniques with modern elements. The team also consulted historical scholars to ensure the highest level of accuracy. The work was completed in time to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Artist Chu Nhat Quang and his artwork

Artist Chu Nhat Quang said he will continue to create a series of paintings about President Ho Chi Minh and important historical events. According to him, this endeavor and responsibility aim to preserve national memory and spread the Vietnamese spirit to the world. It is a tribute to history and a heartfelt expression of gratitude to the generations who fought for the country’s independence and freedom.

The lacquer painting exhibition “The Spring of Independence” by young artist Chu Nhat Quang, 30, opened on August 18 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. The collection features 17 large-scale works that portray key milestones in the nation’s history, national glorious victories, and images of President Ho Chi Minh. Through a fusion of traditional lacquer techniques and contemporary artistic sensibilities, Chu Nhat Quang offers a fresh aesthetic experience that reflects the younger generation’s deep patriotism and enduring aspirations for independence, freedom, and peace.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh