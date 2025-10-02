Korean movie star arrives in HCMC for premiere of Korea-Vietnam film

Well-known actor Lee Kwang Soo, along with Um Mun Suk, and the cast of “Love Barista” received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from fans at the film’s premiere event in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of October 1.

The cast of “Love Barista” attends the film’s premiere event in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of October 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The film premiere attracted significant attention as it brought together a lineup of Vietnamese artists, such as Thu Trang, Tien Luat, Duc Thinh, Puka, Quynh Luong, Tin Nguyen, Doan The Vinh, and others.

“Love Barista” is a collaborative film project between Vietnam and South Korea, featuring actors from both countries. The film stars renowned Korean comedian Lee Kwang Soo and Vietnamese actress Hoang Ha in leading roles, with direction by Kim Sung Hoon.

The movie tells the story of Kang Jun Woo (played by Lee Kwang Soo), a South Korean star who encounters an unexpected incident that prevents him from returning to his home country, forcing him to stay in Vietnam for a short period. During his stay, he befriends Thao (Hoang Ha), a young woman who makes a living selling street-side coffee. Thao leads a simple life yet harbors many personal aspirations. Humorous and poignant situations arise from the cultural, lifestyle, and worldview differences between the two characters.

Lee Kwang Soo expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the film, describing the filming process as an incredibly memorable experience.

Following the premiere, the film will be released nationwide starting October 3.

Korean comedian Lee Kwang Soo and Vietnamese actress Hoang Ha

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh