HCMC inaugurates first digital citizenship skills classroom at primary school

Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School (Saigon Ward, HCMC) held an inauguration ceremony for its new “Digital Citizenship Skills Classroom” on the morning of September 3.

Students engage with interactive games at the digital citizenship skills classroom.

According to Mr. Vo Thien Cang, Director of the Information and Education Programs Center under the HCMC Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Binh Khiem is the first primary school in the city to establish such a facility.

The initiative is part of the implementation of Resolution 71/NQ-TW (dated August 22, 2025) of the Politburo on breakthrough development in education and training. It also serves as a meaningful project to mark the first Party Congress of Saigon Ward for the 2025–2030 term, in the lead-up to the HCMC Party Congress and the 14th National Party Congress.

The classroom was made possible through contributions from benefactors, parents, and sponsorship from KDC Education JSC, delivered under a “turnkey” model. The learning space is equipped with modern tablets, facial-recognition attendance systems, and a range of digital tools to help students experience learning in a safe and intelligent digital environment.

Representatives of Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School and parents experience activities with a smart robot.

In particular, beyond practicing online lessons on tablets, students can also engage with interactive games designed to strengthen digital citizenship skills—fostering enthusiasm for learning while linking digital literacy with real-life applications.

Speaking at the event, Principal Do Ngoc Chi emphasized, “The inauguration of the Digital Citizenship Skills Classroom marks an important step forward in the school’s educational innovation strategy. With the support of parents and partners, we hope our students will be fully equipped with the essential skills to study, create, and grow safely in the digital world.”

On this occasion, the school also launched a campaign titled “Support for Disaster-Stricken Communities,” aiming to spread the spirit of solidarity—“the strong help the weak”—to help ease hardships and inspire resilience among affected families.

HCMC schools to decline congratulatory flowers on opening day of new academic year The HCMC Department of Education and Training issued a directive to municipal departments, agencies, organizations, ward and commune-level People’s Committees, schools, and businesses across the city on the afternoon of September 3, requesting that no congratulatory flower arrangements be received for the opening of the 2025–2026 academic year. Accordingly, all educational institutions in HCMC are instructed to limit the use of fresh flowers in stage decoration, podiums, and school gates, allowing them only where truly necessary to create emphasis—ensuring aesthetics without extravagance or waste. The city’s education sector will not accept congratulatory flowers in any form from agencies, organizations, enterprises, parents, or individuals attending or sending greetings for the school year’s opening ceremony. Schools are required to proactively notify parents and partners of this policy well in advance through multiple channels such as official documents, school websites, bulletin boards, and social media. At the same time, in recent days, communities in the Northern midlands, Northern mountainous provinces, and North-Central Vietnam have been enduring the devastating consequences of storms No.4 and No.5. To show solidarity and share in these hardships, the HCMC Department of Education and Training has called on schools to launch donation campaigns in support of storm- and flood-affected residents. It also encourages individuals and organizations to redirect congratulatory gestures into meaningful contributions—either to the schools’ scholarship funds or to relief efforts for disaster-stricken communities, in line with the education sector’s collective appeal.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan