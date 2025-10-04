Various Vietnam–Korea exchange activities to take place in Da Lat

Business

A press conference to announce the 2025 K-Vietnam Pop-up Festa in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province was held on October 3.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 7 to November 9 at Lam Vien Square, Xuan Huong Ward, Lam Dong Province.

img-5244-9118-3066.jpg
Organizers outline activities for the 2025 K-Vietnam Pop-up Festa in Da Lat.

A highlight of the festival will be the Vietnam–Korea trade exhibition, featuring over 50 booths showcasing products from the Republic of Korea.

Programs will include Vietnam–Korea culinary experiences and exchanges with more than 30 artists from both Vietnam and Korea.

da8d934a6fc1e59fbcd0-3298-4889.jpg
At the press conference, Mr. Anh Hyo Sun, Director of Da Hea International Company Limited, provides details about the upcoming event.

Speaking at the press conference, Anh Hyo Sun, Director of the Da Hea International Company Limited stated that the event aims to promote friendship, people-to-people exchanges and trade cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Vietnam; provide a cultural experience of Korea for young people, tourists and local residents; and foster economic and cultural connections, helping Korean businesses access the Vietnamese market, and promoting Vietnamese cuisine and arts internationally.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Vietnam–Korea exchange activities Vietnam–Korea trade exhibition the 2025 K-Vietnam Pop-up Festa in Da Lat Da Hea International Company Limited

