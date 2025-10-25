Busy air routes connect Vietnam to world

Domestic and international flight routes are bustling with passengers traveling to and from Vietnam during the peak period of the last months of 2025 and early 2026.

Ethiopian Airlines, a leading African carrier with over 80 years of operation in collaboration with Deks Air Vietnam Company yesterday held a product introduction event in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming at strengthening cooperation, sharing information, and expanding connectivity opportunities among aviation and tourism partners in the region.

A representative of the airline introduces Ethiopian Airlines’ incentive policies.

Since July 2025, Ethiopian Airlines has operated the direct Addis Ababa – Hanoi route, marking the first direct connection between Vietnam and Africa and providing Vietnamese passengers easier access to destinations in Europe and the Americas with just one stop-over.

Customers and partners explore information at the Ethiopian Airlines product and service showcased at the event on October 24.

At the event, Deks Air Vietnam Company also introduced RailClick, an international train ticket booking platform in partnership with major operators, such as Eurostar, TGV, SBB, OBB and so on, offering convenient, integrated travel solutions for global passengers.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines announced that in mid-December, the national flag carrier will launch its first direct flight between Vietnam and Denmark, connecting Ho Chi Minh City – Copenhagen. This is Vietnam’s first direct route to Northern Europe, opening significant opportunities for two-way passenger traffic, trade, and tourism between the two countries.

According to Vietnam Airlines, the new route will efficiently serve travel, tourism, family visits, and business needs, particularly targeting the over 70,000 Vietnamese living in Northern Europe.

In 2025, Vietnam Airlines plans to open and restore 15 international routes to key markets, including Italy, Russia, China, the UAE, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and India and so on, enhancing economic and tourism connectivity and promoting Vietnam’s image worldwide.

The Check-in Lounge area at Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City

In parallel, the airline has launched the Check-in Lounge at Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, a first-of-its-kind private check-in facility in Vietnam, catering to premium passengers.

Passengers do not need to queue for check-in. In the photo, passengers are experiencing the service at the Check-in Lounge in T3 Terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

According to Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines Dang Anh Tuan, the Check-in Lounge marks the beginning of a comprehensive five-star service upgrade strategy.

Unlike standard priority counters, the Check-in Lounge is separated from public areas, ensuring privacy and tranquility, and is exclusively for VIP, CIP, Million Miler members, Platinum Lotus members, and Business Class passengers.

This initiative is considered as a strategic highlight, aligning premium service experiences across the Vietnam Airlines network and strengthening the national carrier’s position in the region.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong