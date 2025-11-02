Vietnam Airlines launches one more flight promoting gender equality

Vietnam Airlines flight No. VN310, departing from Hanoi to Tokyo, Japan yesterday took off, carrying slogan "For the Women Around Us."

The initiative is part of the global HeForShe movement, launched by the United Nations Program for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), which calls for the participation of men and communities in advancing gender equality.

The event was jointly organized by Vietnam Airlines, UN Women, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council (VWEC).

At Noi Bai International Airport, banners, standees and a photo corner displayed the slogan.

Passengers on the flight received pink HeForShe T-shirts, and media videos promoting gender equality and women’s safety in the digital era were shown in the waiting area.

Passengers check in at the counter for the HeForShe flight.

On board, the captain extended a special greeting to passengers, sharing the significance of the flight and calling for actions toward gender equality. Passengers were served meals inspired by HeForShe and received brief informational materials on gender equality and online safety.

Upon landing in Tokyo, representatives of Vietnam Airlines in Japan welcomed passengers with a banner reading, “Warmly welcome passengers on the HeForShe Flight – Gender equality for women around us” concluding the journey with a message of unity and compassion.

Previously, Vietnam Airlines and UN Women had jointly launched the “Orange Flight” campaign responding to the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, contributing to raising awareness and promoting genuine gender equality in the community.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong