HCMC to host 2025 Vegetarian Food Festival

The 2025 Vegetarian Food Festival will take place from October 31 to November 4 at Binh Phu Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival is expected to become the year’s most prominent cultural, culinary, and tourism event. The organization board estimates the festival will attract approximately 150,000 visitors.

Jointly organized by the People’s Committee of Binh Phu Ward and the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association (FBA), the event aims to celebrate the richness of Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine while promoting a green and sustainable lifestyle.

Speaking at the press conference on October 20, Mr. Nguyen Tan Viet, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association, said that this year’s festival brings together more than 200 display booths representing restaurants, businesses, and culinary artisans at home and abroad.

Building on the success of 2023, the organizer hopes the festival will not only showcase the sophistication of Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine but also inspire a healthier lifestyle, responsible consumption, and greater environmental awareness,” Mr. Nguyen Tan Viet added.

A highlight of the festival is the “Green Festival – Zero Waste” initiative, carried out in partnership with Foodbank Vietnam and the GreenHero project through the “Food Waste Recycling Day” activity. Concurrently, the “Loving Kitchen—1,000 Free Meals” program, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Chefs Association and Foodbank, along with artists and volunteers, aims to promote a spirit of compassion and solidarity.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Binh Phu Ward, Nguyen Thi Hang, stated that the local authorities deeply value this event as it not only honors vegetarian culinary culture but also contributes to building a green-living community.

In addition to the experiential culinary zone, the festival features a series of workshops on green cuisine and a green tourism and economic forum, as well as competitions including “Green Master Chef Vietnam 2025,” “Green Future Chef Vietnam 2025,” and the “Healthy Drink Vietnam 2025” cocktail competition. The event also hosts a healthy beverage-making competition and an exhibition of Vietnamese vegetarian ingredients.

