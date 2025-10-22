GENfest Music Festival returns with tribute to Vietnamese talent and spirit

The 2025 GENfest Music Festival (GENfest 2025) is officially scheduled to take place on November 22 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) Outdoor in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan My Ward.

In 2023 and 2024, the GENfest stage spotlights the rising talents of a new generation of Vietnamese artists, featuring standout performances by HIEUTHUHAI, tlinh, MONO, and Duong Domic.

The highly anticipated event will bring together a diverse lineup of acclaimed local and international artists.

After two years of remarkable success, GENfest 2025, organized by MMUSIC, a music service ecosystem and content platform tailored for the younger generation, makes its return with an upgraded edition, GENfest Presents MBILLION. This year’s event is set on a larger scale and repositions itself as a groundbreaking platform for music experiences and next-generation fandom connections.

Unlike conventional commercial music stages, each performance at GENfest 2025 is a carefully crafted journey created by the artists themselves, from song selection and visuals to a cohesive storytelling flow. What sets this year’s program apart is not only the recognition of artists’ achievements but also the unique opportunity for audiences to actively engage alongside their favorite singers for the very first time.

Positioned as a next-generation stage for Vietnamese artists and their fan communities, GENfest is more than a music festival; each performance is envisioned as a milestone. Artists are not chosen based on view counts or chart rankings, but on their ability to resonate deeply with the spirit of their audience.

GENfest 2025 marks the continuation of Vietnamese music’s recent wave of success. The festival serves as a platform for emerging local artists to engage with international performance standards, paving the way for their entry into the broader Asian music scene.

