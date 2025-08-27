Vietnam Airlines launches special program in celebration of National Day

This program not only offers a unique experience for passengers but also honours the generations who shaped the historic Autumn of 1945.

Vietnam Airlines on August 26 officially launched the special program “Cat canh tu hao Vietnam” (Take off with pride of Vietnam) on flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, part of the 80th National Day anniversary (September 2, 1945–2025) celebrations.

Vietnam Airlines on August 26 officially launches the special program “Cat canh tu hao Vietnam” (Take off with pride of Vietnam) as part of the 80th National Day anniversary celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

Passengers will enjoy limited-edition boarding passes, specially designed National Day meals, and the song “Duong chung ta di” (The path we follow) played as the plane taxis.

This program not only offers a unique experience for passengers but also honours the generations who shaped the historic Autumn of 1945. As the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines delivers not just flights but also the cultural values, national spirit, and pride of Vietnam.

This program not only offers a unique experience for passengers but also honours the generations who shaped the historic Autumn of 1945. (Photo: VNA)

Following the inaugural flight on August 26, the program will continue on the flights on August 29 and September 2.

Alongside its in-flight activities, Vietnam Airlines is participating in other 80th National Day celebrations, including joining the "1 billion steps"; program for public health and national aspiration, and showcasing its achievements at the exhibition on national attainments held at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi, from August 28 to September 5, 2025.

Vietnamplus