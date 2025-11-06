Vietnam aims to achieve 80–100 percent clean energy by 2050

The Vietnam Energy Week 2025 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 5.

Visitors explore the various machines on display at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Informa Markets.

The three-day program, from November 5 to 7, features a series of exhibitions, business connections, and energy-related seminars.

The event also includes four specialized exhibitions on electricity and renewable energy technologies; electrical equipment and supporting industries; HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) technologies; and data center and cloud computing technologies.

More than 200 booths from Vietnamese companies and international corporations from China, South Korea, Germany, Singapore, India, and other countries are showcasing hundreds of advanced technologies, green energy solutions, and modern energy storage systems.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first nine months of 2025, the country’s electricity output reached over 240 billion kWh, with renewable energy accounting for nearly 14 percent of the total generation mix. The country aims to add 150,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2035, targeting 80–100 percent clean energy by 2050.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Ha Van Ut, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, emphasized that the Vietnam Energy Week 2025 is a highly significant event in the country’s transition toward green energy and sustainable industrial development. The event provides businesses with opportunities to expand trade promotion, showcase products, and demonstrate manufacturing capabilities to the international community.

The series of in-depth workshops held within the program focuses on key topics such as energy transition and the Net Zero journey, the carbon market, green data centers, and energy-efficient HVAC systems. These sessions aim to bridge policy, technology, and business, fostering sustainable development across Vietnam’s energy sector.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh