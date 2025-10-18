First Japanese vocational school in Mekong Delta inaugurated

An inauguration and opening ceremony for Japan Proskills College (JPC), the first Japanese vocational school in the Mekong Delta, took place in Can Tho City on October 18.

Located on An Duong Vuong Street, My Xuyen Ward, Can Tho City, Japan Proskills College is a unique Japanese training institution in the Mekong Delta.

The school operates under a model that links vocational education and training aligned with direct recruitment from Japanese enterprises.

Delegates perform the inauguration ceremony ritual of Japan Professional College (JPC).

In its initial phase, JPC focuses on three main training sectors, including restaurant and hotel operations, household care services and Japanese Language.

The school is equipped with modern facilities and a Japanese-standard learning environment, featuring practice rooms that simulate real workplaces, specialized Japanese language classes, and training in corporate culture and professional skills.

Overview of the inauguration and opening ceremony for Japan Proskills College

Japan Proskills College guarantees 100 percent of its graduates employment opportunities. Students will undergo 12 months of training in Vietnam, followed by a six-month internship in Japan, earning salaries according to Japanese standards.

Upon completing the program, students will receive an official vocational secondary diploma and acquire skills and work attitudes that meet Japanese standards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee, praised JPC’s model of vocational education and training closely connected to employment and enterprise needs.

He proposed that the school continue investing and expanding, targeting 2,000–3,000 students per year, and gradually upgrade to a high-quality Japanese-standard college; and he also encouraged JPC to broaden its recruitment across Can Tho and neighboring provinces, contributing to job creation and the improvement of human resource quality in Can Tho City and the Mekong Delta region.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong