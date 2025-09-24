Vietnam Airlines, Singapore Airlines launch codeshare services

Customers of Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will enjoy more options on flights between the two countries after the carriers signed a new codeshare agreement which takes effect on October 26.

Under the agreement, SIA will codeshare (SQ) on Vietnam Airlines-operated flights between Singapore and Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam Airlines will codeshare (VN) on SIA-operated flights between Singapore and Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Customers of Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will enjoy more options on flights between the two countries after the carriers signed a new codeshare agreement which takes effect on October 26.

Tickets for the codeshare flights will be available from October 10 via both airlines’ sales channels and authorised travel agents.

Under the agreement, SIA will codeshare (SQ) on Vietnam Airlines-operated flights between Singapore and Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam Airlines will codeshare (VN) on SIA-operated flights between Singapore and Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Quang Trung, Director of Corporate Planning and Development at Vietnam Airlines, said the partnership will strengthen the firm’s competitiveness, expand its international network, and further elevate service quality to world-class standards.

The agreement marks a new milestone in the partnership between the two national carriers and underscores their shared commitment to expanding commercial cooperation, offering passengers more options and convenient connections, he stated, adding that both sides are considering broadening the scope of the codeshare in the near future.

"By leveraging our respective networks, we can offer customers more choice, greater flexibility, and seamless transfers across our services between the two countries," said Dai Haoyu, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Planning at Singapore Airlines.

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Illustrative photo)

He added that the cooperation will also support economic growth and tourism in both countries while deepening the long-standing ties between Singapore and Vietnam.

Nearly 1.9 million passengers travelled between Vietnam and Singapore in 2024. In just the first seven months of 2025, the total reached nearly 1.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.7 percent, which highlights significant growth potential in aviation and tourism.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates seven flights per week between Singapore and Hanoi, and 18 flights weekly on the Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City route. Over the past eight months, it operated nearly 1,600 flights on these routes, transporting around 261,000 passengers.

Vietnamplus