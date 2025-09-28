Vietnamese businesswoman honored as “Asia’s Excellent Leader 2025”

Ms. Tran Thi Lam is honored with the title “Asia's Excellent Leader 2025.”

At the recent Asia’s Top Trusted Brands Awards 2025 announcement ceremony hosted by the Economic Research Institute for Asia, Ms. Tran Thi Lam, Senior Advisor of Hoa Lam Shangri-La Healthcare Investment, was conferred the title Asia’s Excellent Leader 2025.

Born and raised in a disadvantaged mountain village of Quang Ngai Province, Ms. Tran Thi Lam lost her father at an early age and, alongside her mother, shouldered the responsibility of supporting the family. Overcoming formidable challenges, she gradually built Hoa Lam Group into a strong multi-sector enterprise. Her credibility and reputation have extended internationally, earning the trust of major organizations and multinational corporations.

Dr. Nguyen Duc Loc, Acting Executive Director of Gia An 115 Hospital, receives the award.

One of her most remarkable milestones is the establishment of the Hoa Lam Shangrila Hi-Tech Medical Zone—a project she founded, developed, and led in joint venture with Shangri-La Healthcare Investment (Singapore) and Aseana Properties Limited (United Kingdom). It stands as the nation’s first and largest international-standard medical complex, bringing Vietnam’s healthcare sector closer to global benchmarks.

The modern healthcare complex, comprising hi-tech hospitals and education and research projects, has shaped a world-class medical hub within Vietnam. At its core are City International Hospital (CIH) and Gia An 115 Hospital, both hi-tech facilities excelling in cardiology, stroke and neurology, spine, artificial kidneys, obstetrics and pediatrics, aesthetics and regenerative medicine, and reproductive assistance (IVF). Beyond their pioneering expertise, CIH and Gia An 115 have solidified their prestige with international awards, notably as the first two hospitals in Vietnam to achieve AACI (USA) accreditation. The complex also houses the Vietnam–Japan Tissue Bank, certified to ISO 14644 standards, which is advancing scientific research and stem cell technology applications.

Ms. Tran Thi Lam meets with General Secretary To Lam in Singapore on March 11, 2025, to discuss the Hoa Lam Shangrila Hi-Tech Medical Zone project.

At the ceremony, alongside Ms. Tran Thi Lam’s recognition as Asia’s Excellent Leader 2025, both CIH and Gia An 115 were honored among the Asia’s Top 10 Trusted Brands.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Thuy Doan