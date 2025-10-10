Vietnam Airlines opens direct flight between Hanoi and Cebu

Starting December 1, Vietnam Airlines will officially launch a direct flight route from Hanoi to Cebu (the Philippines), operating three flights per week.

This is the airline’s first direct service connecting Vietnam with the famous coastal city of Cebu, offering a new and attractive travel option for Vietnamese tourists as well as contributing to promoting tourism, trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Thanks to the new route, passengers can avoid six to eight hours of transit and instead take a convenient three-hour nonstop flight with one-time baggage check-in.

To mark the launch, Vietnam Airlines is offering a range of special promotions, with round-trip economy fares starting from VND5,664,000 (approximately US$215) and business class fares from VND24,440,000 (approximately US$928), inclusive of taxes and fees.

Early buyers who book by February 28, 2026, for travel between December 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, will enjoy these discounted fares. Passengers will also receive one extra free baggage and earn bonus miles, depending on their travel class.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines operates nine weekly flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Manila. The addition of three direct Hanoi–Cebu flights per week raises the airline’s total number of flights between Vietnam and the Philippines to 12 per week.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong