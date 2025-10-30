20 local, foreign designers to join 20th Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2025 will take place from November 11 to 15 at the Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi, promising a vibrant and colorful season of fashion.

20 local and foreign designers will join the 20th Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week.

Marking its 20th season, a milestone ushering in a new decade, the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2025, themed “Distinct Identity, Creating Style,” will feature 20 shows showcasing the creations of 20 domestic and international designers and fashion brands.

The must-attend event for fashionistas and trend addicts will unveil the collections of the latest designs by well-known domestic and foreign fashion designers, namely Vu Viet Ha, Ha Linh Thu, Adrian Anh Tuan, Cao Minh Tien, Ivan Tran, Frederick Lee from Singapore, Francis Libiran from the Philippines, Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia, Mr. Ajay Kumar from India, Natacha Van from Cambodia, and Bandid Lasavong from Laos, along with fashion brands including Trip&Co of China, Canifa, and Pantio of Vietnam, and more.

Alongside established names, AVIFW 2025 continues to affirm its role in nurturing young talent, marking its first collaboration with Hanoi Architectural University and the University of Industrial Fine Arts. Outstanding student designs will be showcased on a professional runway, offering fresh and creative perspectives from the next generation of young designers.

Latest design to be presented at the upcoming fashion week



President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD) cum Chairwoman of the AVIFW, Trang Le, said that this year’s fashion week marks its 20th edition, a proud milestone that reinforces Vietnam’s position on the regional fashion map. Entering a new era, the goal is to build a professional, sustainable Vietnamese fashion industry with a distinct identity, positioning Vietnam not only as a regional fashion destination but also as a vibrant creative hub in Southeast Asia.

Ahead of AVIFW 2025, a series of accompanying events will take place. Notably, a model casting week is scheduled for October 30–31 at Royal City Shopping Center in Hanoi. This will be followed by the “Art of Purity—Fashion and Interactive Art Exhibition,” running from October 30 to November 2 at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, offering a creative space that blends fashion, art, and interactive technology for Hanoi’s style enthusiasts.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh