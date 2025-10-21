Da Nang expands air connectivity, strengthens tourism cooperation with Singapore

Scoot Airlines’ flight TR314, which originated from Singapore’s Changi International Airport and carried 174 passengers, landed at Da Nang International Airport, marking the airline’s inaugural flight to the city on October 20.

Upon arrival at the airport, passengers were warmly welcomed with a series of celebratory activities, including a ceremonial water cannon salute, traditional cultural performances, flower presentations, souvenir gifts, and commemorative photo opportunities.

The direct Singapore–Da Nang route, operated by Scoot Airlines, currently offers three flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Service frequency is expected to increase to daily flights starting January 2026. The service is operated using Airbus A320 aircraft, with a seating capacity ranging from 180 to 186 passengers.

The expansion of flight services has brought the total number of weekly flights between Singapore and Da Nang to 24, significantly enhancing tourist exchange between the two destinations and paving the way for strengthened bilateral cooperation in tourism development in the near future.

Singapore currently ranks among the top Southeast Asian source markets for visitors to Da Nang. In the first nine months of 2025, the city welcomed 69,488 tourist arrivals from Singapore.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh