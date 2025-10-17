New high-tech dental center in HCMC offers comprehensive care for seniors

Thong Nhat Hospital today inaugurated its high-tech Odonto-Stomatology center in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the High-Tech Dentistry Center.

The new center marks a major step toward high-quality dental care, especially for the elderly.

The new High-Tech Odonto-Stomatology Center at Thong Nhat Hospital was officially inaugurated this morning. The facility was developed in partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital and stands as a highlight project celebrating the success of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Built to international standards, the center features modern infrastructure, advanced equipment, and highly trained specialists. It aims to enhance the quality of oral and maxillofacial examinations, surgical treatments, and aesthetic restorations for residents of Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces, particularly for elderly patients.

According to Director of Thong Nhat Hospital Associate Professor Le Dinh Thanh, the new center brings together the strengths of two leading hospitals for the shared mission of development and public healthcare.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan