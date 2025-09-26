Vietnamese products in international distribution networks enhanced

Enhancing the availability of Vietnamese products in international distribution networks

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in collaboration with Lotte Vietnam Commercial Center Joint Stock Company, inaugurated the "Trade Connection Week and Vietnamese Product Introduction Space 2025" at Lotte Mart Nam Sai Gon supermarket in Tan Hung Ward.

The event, which runs until September 29, gathers 80 representative enterprises and creates opportunities for these businesses to further penetrate both domestic and international modern distribution systems.

In the current context where the export market faces a potential decline due to countervailing tariffs imposed by the United States, exploiting the domestic market of nearly 100 million people is regarded as a strategic imperative.

Director of ITPC Tran Phu Lu stated that the series of Trade Connection Week programs is organized annually to assist businesses not only in domestic consumption but also in gaining access to international distribution channels through large retail corporations.

Over the past years, ITPC has coordinated with numerous distribution systems, including Saigon Co.op, Central Retail, Aeon, and Lotte, to establish a bridge connecting Vietnamese goods more closely with consumers. This initiative has recently attracted over 10,000 visitors and shoppers and supported more than 700 businesses in promoting and expanding their markets.

Lotte Vietnam, a member of the Lotte Group which currently operates in 22 countries, is considered a significant potential partner. The 2025 Vietnam Trade Connection Week and Product Introduction Space marks the inaugural collaboration between ITPC and Lotte Vietnam, thus paving the way for future programs designed to assist Vietnamese enterprises in penetrating modern distribution systems more deeply.

The organizing committee has received over 100 business registration profiles. After screening these profiles based on the criteria of "safety, new products, and traditional regional characteristics," 40 businesses were selected.

The displayed products encompass a wide range, including agricultural products, processed foods, food and beverages, consumer goods, cosmetics, handicrafts, textiles, footwear, and medical supplies.

The opening day also featured a trade connection conference, which saw participation from more than 80 businesses.

The ITPC representative emphasized that participating in networking weeks not only aids businesses in self-promotion but also allows them to hear expert opinions and understand new consumer trends to enhance their competitiveness.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan