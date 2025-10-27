Alicia Keys, Dimash to perform at 8Wonder Winter 2025

Business

Alicia Keys, a 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist, and Dimash Kudaibergen, the Kazakh singer renowned for his wide vocal range spanning six octaves and five semitones, are expected to deliver a spectacular live performance at 8Wonder Winter 2025.

The organization board of 8Wonder Winter 2025 has officially announced its star-studded lineup, featuring global music icon Alicia Keys, the “Songbird of America” and 17-time GRAMMY Award winner; K-pop’s new-generation phenomenon Aespa; and the “limitless voice” Dimash Kudaibergen, alongside Vietnam’s top artists Van Mai Huong, HIEUTHUHAI, and Maydays.

Under the theme “Symphony of Stars,” this year’s music festival, set for December 6 at the Vietnam National Exhibition Center, promises not only a spectacular musical experience but also reinforces Vietnam’s national brand as a formidable presence on the international stage.

The concert is envisioned as a dazzling symphony, bringing together international music icons and Vietnam’s top talents in the heart of Hanoi. Each artist contributes their own distinctive colors, collectively illuminating the winter sky with unique melodies, creating a galaxy of emotions.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is not only the recipient of 17 Grammy Awards but is also celebrated as one of the most influential female artists of the past two decades. Her name is synonymous with iconic ballads such as “Fallin’,” “No One,” and “Girl on Fire,” songs that have not only dominated charts worldwide but have also served as healing melodies and companions for millions across the globe.

Alicia Keys’ appearance on the Hanoi stage marks not only a major milestone for Vietnam’s music scene but also offers a rare opportunity for audiences to experience live the voice that has captivated audiences at the world’s largest music festivals. This performance will also be her first-ever concert in Vietnam.

Dimash Kudaibergen

Dimash Kudaibergen is a global phenomenon from Kazakhstan, renowned for his wide vocal range spanning six octaves and five semitones. He has amazed audiences worldwide with his extraordinary ability to traverse vocal ranges from deep, powerful baritone tones that evoke the romance of a Russian ballad to rare, soaring high notes that seem to defy physical limits. What endears Dimash to millions of fans is not only his exceptional vocal technique but also his ability to use his voice to tell stories, touching hearts across language and cultural boundaries.

The 8Wonder Winter 2025, “Symphony of Stars,” marks the fifth edition of the 8Wonder music festival series, continuing its mission to bring the finest global music to Vietnam and establish a world-class artistic celebration.

In previous editions, 8Wonder has brought international stars such as Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, The Kid Laroi, and DPR Ian closer to Vietnamese audiences. Each season of 8Wonder is held at iconic tourist destinations, including Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi, helping to promote local culture and boost tourism.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

