Khanh Hoa welcomes Discovery Princess cruise ship with 1,200 passengers

Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province this morning received Discovery Princess cruise ship carrying around 1,200 passengers from various nationalities, mainly from Bermuda.

Right after docking at Cam Ranh Port, passengers began to visit famous attractions around Nha Trang, such as Ponagar Cham Towers, Long Son Pagoda, Dam Market and Truong Son craft village. The ship is scheduled to depart at 5p.m. on the same day to continue its journey to Ho Chi Minh City.

Discovery Princess cruise ship docks at Cam Ranh International Port on the morning of October 25. (Photo: Thao Phat)

From the beginning of 2025 until now, Khanh Hoa Province has received 19 international cruise ship, with over 22,200 passengers going ashore for sightseeing.

Passengers leaving the ship to explore Nha Trang. (Photo: Thao Phat)

According to plans, the province will receive seven more cruise ships, carrying approximately 10,000 passengers from now until the end of the year.

This is a positive signal for the recovery and development of cruise tourism, helping to enhance the destination’s image and contribute to the overall success of Khanh Hoa Province’s tourism sector.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong