Travel

Khanh Hoa welcomes cruise ship carrying 1,300 international visitors

SGGPO

On June 9, the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the cruise ship Star Voyager arrived at Cam Ranh Int'l Port, bringing approximately 1,300 international visitors of various nationalities to the province.

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The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship Star Voyager arrives in Khanh Hoa.

The Star Voyager departed from Singapore and docked at the port at 7 a.m. the same day. After disembarking, visitors were taken on tours organized by travel operators to a number of Khanh Hoa’s well-known attractions, including Po Nagar Cham Towers, Hon Chong (Chong Rock) and Dam Market, while also exploring traditional local crafts and occupations.

According to the itinerary, the vessel will depart Khanh Hoa on the evening of the same day and continue its voyage to Ho Chi Minh City.

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Cruise passengers come ashore to begin exploring Khanh Hoa.

Since the beginning of 2026, the province has welcomed 32 international cruise ship calls, with more than 48,700 passengers coming ashore for sightseeing tours. According to cruise operators’ schedules, Khanh Hoa is expected to receive an additional 18 international cruise ship calls during the remaining months of the year.

The steady arrival of international cruise ships is regarded as a positive sign for the recovery and growth of the cruise tourism segment. It also contributes to diversifying international visitor markets and promoting the development of Khanh Hoa’s tourism industry.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh

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