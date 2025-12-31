Khanh Hoa approves 3 industrial park projects in Van Phong Economic Zone

This morning, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province announced and presented decisions approving investment policies and investor selection for the construction and operation of industrial park (IP) infrastructure across the province.

The leaders of Khanh Hoa Province present the decision approving the investment plan for Ninh Xuan 1 Industrial Park and Ninh Xuan 2 Industrial Park projects.

This morning, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province held a conference to announce investment policy approvals for three major industrial park projects including Ninh Xuan 1, Ninh Xuan 2, and Ninh Diem 1 marking a decisive step toward building a modern, green, and sustainable industrial ecosystem that will drive economic restructuring and support the province’s ambition of becoming a centrally governed city.

At the event, the provincial authorities granted investment policy approval for three key industrial park projects which are located within the Van Phong Economic Zone. Each project will operate for 70 years and must be implemented within 36 months from the date of land allocation or lease.

Ninh Xuan 1 Industrial Park will be developed by Becamex IDC Corporation, with a total investment of approximately VND4.631 trillion and a land area of nearly 496 hectares in Tan Dinh and Tay Ninh Hoa communes. The project aims to build a modern, fully equipped industrial park that meets the province’s industrial development planning needs and supports its long-term industrial expansion strategy.

The leaders of Khanh Hoa Province present the decision approving the investment plan for the Ninh Diem 1 Industrial Park project.

Also located in Tan Dinh and Tay Ninh Hoa communes, Ninh Xuan 2 Industrial Park covers about 490 hectares and will be developed by Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Joint Venture Company, with a total investment of around VND4.033 trillion. The project is designed to attract manufacturing, supporting industries, and high-tech industries aligned with approved development plans.

Ninh Diem 1 Industrial Park, invested by Ninh Khanh Land Development JSC, has a total investment capital of VND2.834 trillion and spans 241.5 hectares in Dong Ninh Hoa Ward and Bac Ninh Hoa Commune. The project is planned as an eco-industrial park, emphasizing modern, environmentally friendly infrastructure consistent with sustainable development trends.

According to Tran Phong, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, these three industrial park projects hold strategic significance beyond infrastructure development. They will form part of a modern, green, and sustainable industrial ecosystem, contributing to the expansion of the province’s industrial space, attracting secondary investment projects, generating employment, increasing budget revenue, and accelerating economic restructuring.

Chairman Tran Phong emphasized that these projects represent an important foundation for Khanh Hoa’s goal of becoming a centrally governed city in the near future.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan