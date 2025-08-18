Gia Lai community advocate for new industrial park

Local officials in Phu My Dong Commune of Gia Lai Province today announced that a public dialogue on the proposed Phu My Industrial Park (IP) project has concluded with strong community support.

A local man voices his opinion about the proposed Phu My Industrial Park (IP)

The meeting, which drew approximately 300 residents, addressed the first phase of the project, a massive development with a total investment exceeding VND4,500 billion (US$171 million).

Most attendees expressed their approval of the project, with many urging investors to move quickly to build modern and comprehensive infrastructure as promised.

Chairman Tran Minh Thong of the Phu My Dong People's Committee noted that while the majority are in favor, some residents still have concerns. They raised questions about compensation policies, site clearance, and relocation, emphasizing the need for robust social security and employment opportunities for local residents. The environment was also a key issue, with some asking provincial leaders and investors to make firm commitments on waste management, emissions, and forest protection to combat climate change.

Nguyen Trong Hien, a resident of Thuan Dao village, praised the project as a visionary policy by provincial leaders that has widespread public support. However, he stressed that the relocation process must follow the principle of "the new place is better than the old place," and requested that special attention be paid to preserving burial sites.

In addition, many local residents voiced their opinions that the Government and investors should prioritize training, recruiting local workers, and arranging jobs for the elderly and disadvantaged households. In the land fund development planning, it is necessary to pay attention to investing in transport infrastructure, trees and protecting coastal protective forest areas.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee outlined the province’s long-term vision to enhance infrastructure particularly industrial infrastructure in the northeastern region. Following the completion of Phase 1 of Phu My Industrial Park and Phu My Port, with a combined investment exceeding VND10,000 billion, Gia Lai plans to continue developing coastal transport routes that will link the expressway to the industrial park, reinforcing the province’s economic growth engines.

Representing the Provincial People's Committee, Vice Chairman Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang pledged full support for compensation, resettlement, and social welfare policies for affected residents. He instructed the People's Committee of Phu My Dong Commune to form a dedicated compensation and site clearance task force, supervised by eight respected representatives from the four impacted villages. He emphasized that the compensation process would be conducted transparently and publicly, and personally committed to resolving any issues that arise during the final stages.

For the resettlement area, Gia Lai will construct infrastructure including paved roads and comprehensive water supply and drainage systems. Relocated households will retain their rural residential land status. Additionally, the province will invest in a centralized reburial site to meet the long-term needs of Phu My Dong Commune.

Environmental standards will be strictly enforced in Phu My Industrial Park. Projects using outdated technology or lacking proper wastewater and emissions treatment systems will not be approved. 'Only investors and factories that meet modern environmental and technological standards will be allowed to operate here', Mr. Hoang affirmed.

Phu My Industrial Park project combined with a deep-water port worth over VND6,000 billion is about to start construction.

To ensure local employment opportunities, Vice Chairman Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang directed relevant agencies to assess each household’s circumstances, including students and workers, across Phu My Dong and neighboring communes. The industrial park will prioritize hiring local labor, and the province will introduce policies to support vocational training and skill development tailored to community needs.

According to the Gia Lai Provincial Economic Zone Management Board, Phu My Industrial Park spans 820 hectares and is included in the national planning framework through 2030, with a vision to 2050. The Provincial People's Committee has approved the master construction plan at a 1/5000 scale. Previously, on February 18, 2025, the province authorized Phu My Investment Group Joint Stock Company to begin Phase 1, covering 437 hectares in Phu My Dong Communewith a total investment of VND4,569 billion.

The industrial park is designed to attract a wide range of industries, including energy equipment manufacturing, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, household electronics, plastics, basic chemicals, electronic components, industrial equipment assembly, software development, and communication technology.

The project impacts 397 households, involves the reclamation of over 436 hectares of land, and requires the relocation of approximately 5,600 graves. The Economic Zone Management Board has verified land origins and compensated 239 hectares of protective forest to the Phu My Forest Management Board and related entities, valued at VND2.46 billion. Prior, on August 6, 2025, the Phu My Dong Commune People's Committee approved the lease of over 130 hectares to Phu My Investment Group Joint Stock Company for Phase 1 infrastructure development.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan