Tet 2026 fireworks market sees higher supply, yet price gouging persists

Although output has increased this year compared to previous years, the market has continued to experience widespread price volatility and price gouging.

Main fireworks products for Tet 2026

From early January to February 12, consumer fireworks (non-explosive) manufactured by 21 Chemical One Member Limited Liability Company (Z121 Factory under the Ministry of National Defense) have recorded robust sales nationwide.

According to Colonel Tran Thanh Son, Deputy Director of Z121 Factory, ahead of this Lunar New Year, the factory maintained two production lines in Northern Vietnam and brought an additional line into operation in Phuoc Hoa Commune, HCMC. By accelerating automation, the plant has raised its capacity to more than 12 million units of various types.

This year’s key product lines include purple-cased, red-cased, and green-cased fountain batteries in 25- and 36-tube configurations. These products are authorized for commercial sale under Decree 137/2020/ND-CP and related regulations.

In Hanoi, surveys conducted in Ha Dong, Duong Noi, Cau Giay, An Khanh, and Nga Tu So show that many retailers are quoting prices of VND430,000–450,000 per red-cased and green-cased fountain battery, compared to the factory’s listed price of VND300,000–320,000 per unit. The purple-cased fountain battery is being offered at as much as VND750,000 per unit, with some outlets charging VND850,000–900,000, despite the factory’s official price of just VND280,000.

A Hanoi shop owner said the wholesale price for the fountain battery is already around VND650,000 per unit, leaving retailers with margins of only a few tens of thousands of Vietnamese dong. Some traders claim the item is in short supply, shoots higher than other varieties, is produced in limited quantities, and was released later than other product lines.

Purple-based fountain battery sets are being price-gouged by retailers.

Notably, many shops selling above regulated prices have either failed to record the actual transaction value on invoices or have not issued full invoices at all. This practice makes it difficult for buyers to prove the lawful origin of the products when required. Under current regulations, only consumer fireworks that produce no explosive sound, have clear provenance, and are purchased from licensed retailers are permitted for use.

Online, fireworks are being openly advertised, with asking prices varying widely and often exceeding the manufacturer’s published rates. Reporters from SGGP recorded that from December 2025 to January 2026, a 100-shot integrated battery (100 tubes molded into a single base) was selling for as much as VND9–10 million per unit. Since early February, prices for this item have eased to VND6–7 million.

Alongside the pricing chaos, online scams have continued to surface, including the delivery of counterfeit or homemade fireworks and the misappropriation of customer deposits. Authorities have advised consumers to purchase only from official outlets and to limit transactions via intermediaries or social media platforms.

On the regulatory front, authorities in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC are stepping up inspections and enforcement against violations related to pricing and fireworks trading. Local police forces are intensifying efforts to curb the circulation of explosive fireworks and smuggled goods, while publicizing licensed sales locations for fireworks manufactured by the Ministry of National Defense. Fireworks that produce explosive sounds and are not included in the list of permitted products are strictly prohibited.

Fireworks are transported to distribution points.

Regarding e-commerce oversight, Mr. Hoang Ninh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the agency has required online marketplaces to review and remove violating storefronts and products, including both consumer and explosive fireworks, ahead of the 2026 Tet peak season. All trading activities must be conducted through organizations and enterprises authorized under Decree 137/2020/ND-CP.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan