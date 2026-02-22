Minister calls on Amazon to scale up investment in Vietnam

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang encouraged Amazon to continue expanding its investment in Vietnam, organising training programs.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang encouraged Amazon to continue expanding its investment in Vietnam, organising training programmes, and transferring technology to help improve the quality of Vietnamese human resources in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data analytics, and digital infrastructure management.

The meeting between Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and Shannon Kellogg, Amazon Vice President of Public Policy for the Americas, in Washington D.C. on February 19 (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang has received Shannon Kellogg, Amazon Vice President of Public Policy for the Americas, underlining his ministry’s consistent support for foreign investors and businesses to operate safely and productively in Vietnam.

The meeting took place in Washington D.C. on February 19 as part of Party General Secretary To Lam’s trip to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said the Ministry of Public Security always supports foreign investors and businesses, including Amazon, to operate safely, productively, and stably in Vietnam while adhering to Vietnamese law and international treaties to which the country is a party.

It will continue to listen to businesses’ opinions and suggestions in order to promptly resolve difficulties and create a transparent and sustainable cooperation environment, he stated.

The minister encouraged Amazon to continue expanding its investment in Vietnam, organising training programmes, and transferring technology to help improve the quality of Vietnamese human resources in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data analytics, and digital infrastructure management.

He affirmed support for the healthy, balanced, and sustainable development of Vietnam – US economic and trade cooperation to bring about practical benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Appreciating the Vietnamese ministry’s backing of Amazon’s investment and business activities, Kellogg expressed the firm’s wish to accompany Vietnam in implementing the strategic development orientations, including the development goals for 2030 and 2045.

He also said he is impressed with the efforts by the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of Public Security in building a transparent and stable legal environment in line with global development trends.

Amazon considers Vietnam one of its key markets in the Asia-Pacific region and is committed to continuing long-term investment and expanding its service provision in Vietnam, the executive noted, adding that it hopes to continue receiving support, guidance, and advice from the ministry and other agencies of Vietnam in the future.

