Spring Fair 2026 highlights potential for Australia–Vietnam business cooperation

Do Van Long, founder and CEO of Auschain PTY LTD

Cooperation potential between Australian and Vietnamese businesses remains substantial, particularly following the upgrade of bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said Do Van Long, founder and CEO of Auschain PTY LTD, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in Sydney on the occasion of the ongoing Spring Fair in Vietnam.

According to Long, Vietnam holds strengths in manufacturing, agriculture, exports and rapid digital transformation, while Australia offers high standards, transparent markets and strong international governance experience, making the two economies highly complementary.

As CEO of Auschain PTY LTD – a pioneer in product authentication solutions for Australian exports, he noted significant opportunities for bilateral cooperation in applying technology to support trade and supply chains, especially in origin authentication and product information transparency. These solutions, he said, would help Vietnamese goods gain easier access to developed markets such as Australia.

However, Long cautioned that challenges remain, including differences in product standards, legal regulations, inspection procedures, consumer culture and market-entry approaches, requiring careful preparation by businesses. For technology start-ups, compliance costs, initial investment and lengthy market entry timelines also pose notable hurdles.

Assessing the role of trade fairs such as the Spring Fair and the earlier Autumn Fair, Long said the events play a positive role in business networking, product promotion and improving consumer understanding of both domestic and international goods. For foreign companies and overseas Vietnamese enterprises, they offer valuable opportunities to study market trends, consumer behaviour and direct feedback, allowing businesses to refine their market strategies.

To maximise long-term impact, he stressed the need to integrate more in-depth activities, including B2B matchmaking, export standards briefings, origin traceability and technology solutions that support foreign firms entering Vietnam and help Vietnamese enterprises meet international requirements. Greater participation of foreign products in Vietnam, he added, is an inevitable trend that will foster healthy competition, encouraging local businesses to improve quality, design, transparency and production standards.

International competition, Long noted, also raises demands for traceability, quality certification and market trust. This is where technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things can help Vietnamese enterprises compete more effectively at home and expand exports with greater confidence.

From his perspective, promoting sustainable Vietnam–Australia business cooperation requires stronger practical linkages between enterprises in areas such as trade, agriculture, food and trade-support technologies. He also highlighted the importance of encouraging pilot and sandbox programmes for new technologies, including product authentication and supply-chain traceability, with regulatory support to reduce risks and provide real-world data for policy refinement.

Long added that Auschain PTY LTD stands ready to contribute its experience, technological solutions and connectivity resources to help promote transparent trade, enhance product value and deliver long-term benefits for both Vietnam and Australia.

