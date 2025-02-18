Hoa Ninh Industrial Park in Da Nang City starts construction

The People's Committee of Da Nang City on February 18 morning held a ceremony to announce and start construction on Hoa Ninh Industrial Park.

Delegates presses button to start work on Hoa Ninh Industrial Park in Da Nang City. (photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Under Decision No. 1693/QD-TTg, the Prime Minister approved the Hoa Ninh Industrial Park Construction and Investment Project on December 31, 2024, and the Da Nang People's Committee approved its investor under Decision No. 398/QD-UBND on February 11, 2025.

Mr. Nguyen Dinh Vinh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee, and Mr. Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee, hand over the approval decision of the project's investor to Ms. Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Additionally, Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority granted the investment registration certificate on February 18, 2025, assigned Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company as the project’s investor.

The project will be implemented within 42 months from the date of land handover.

The project has a total investment capital of more than VND6,200 billion (US$243 million) and is located in Hoa Ninh Commune, Hoa Vang District, Da Nang City.

Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee Le Trung Chinh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

In his speech at the ceremony, Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee Le Trung Chinh stated that Hoa Ninh Industrial Park is expected to become one of the most modern industrial parks in Central Vietnam.

The project will prioritize attracting investment in high-tech, specialized industries and modern, advanced technologies to establish a clean, environmentally friendly industrial park.

Additionally, the Hoa Ninh Industrial Park is expected to promote the development of the supply chain as well as industrial production capacity and create a positive ripple effect on other economic sectors, including commerce, services, logistics, tourism and port logistics. This is also an important step in the strategy to develop Da Nang into the economic, industrial and commercial hub of the Central region and the entire country.

The Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee also committed to creating all the necessary conditions to ensure that the project’s implementation as scheduled.

Da Nang City will facilitate site clearance, the construction of synchronized technical infrastructure; enhance the administrative procedure reform and improve the business environment; and coordinate with relevant parties to address any issues that arise during the implementation process, affirmed Mr. Le Trung Chinh.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong