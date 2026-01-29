Khanh Hoa accelerates land clearance for two nuclear power projects

Authorities in Khanh Hoa Province said land clearance work for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant projects has recorded significant progress, meeting conditions to begin compensation payments to affected residents.

For the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project in Phuoc Dinh Commune, a total of 449.37 hectares of land is being acquired, affecting 835 cases. To date, local authorities have completed 100 percent of land inventory and origin verification, and approved compensation, support, and resettlement plans for 154 cases covering 122.1 hectares, with a total budget of VND168.2 billion (US$6.44 million). Public disclosure has been finalized for compensation plans covering an additional 82 cases.

The project’s resettlement area covers 65.62 hectares, involving 129 cases, of which 56 have been approved for compensation totaling more than VND30 billion.

For the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant project in Vinh Hai Commune, the plant site requires 318.8 hectares of land. Land inventory and origin verification have been completed for all 534 affected households, with 493 households already assigned compensation rates and an estimated total budget of approximately VND1.2 trillion.

According to Trinh Minh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, the province has agreed in principle to advance up to 50 percent of compensation funds to help stabilize residents’ livelihoods while awaiting National Assembly approval of Resolution 189 on special mechanisms and policies for investment in the Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects.

