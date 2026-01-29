National

Khanh Hoa accelerates land clearance for two nuclear power projects

SGGP

Authorities in Khanh Hoa Province said land clearance work for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant projects has recorded significant progress, meeting conditions to begin compensation payments to affected residents.

1-6575-5741.jpg
Illustrative photo

For the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project in Phuoc Dinh Commune, a total of 449.37 hectares of land is being acquired, affecting 835 cases. To date, local authorities have completed 100 percent of land inventory and origin verification, and approved compensation, support, and resettlement plans for 154 cases covering 122.1 hectares, with a total budget of VND168.2 billion (US$6.44 million). Public disclosure has been finalized for compensation plans covering an additional 82 cases.

The project’s resettlement area covers 65.62 hectares, involving 129 cases, of which 56 have been approved for compensation totaling more than VND30 billion.

For the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant project in Vinh Hai Commune, the plant site requires 318.8 hectares of land. Land inventory and origin verification have been completed for all 534 affected households, with 493 households already assigned compensation rates and an estimated total budget of approximately VND1.2 trillion.

According to Trinh Minh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, the province has agreed in principle to advance up to 50 percent of compensation funds to help stabilize residents’ livelihoods while awaiting National Assembly approval of Resolution 189 on special mechanisms and policies for investment in the Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects.

Related News
By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Compensation plans Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant resettlement plans

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn