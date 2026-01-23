List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

At the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress this afternoon, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau.

At the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 afternoon, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau, which consists of 19 members:

1. To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission

2. Tran Thanh Man, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly

3. Tran Cam Tu, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

4. Le Minh Hung, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

5. Do Van Chien, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

6. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

7. Phan Van Giang, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence

8. Luong Tam Quang, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security

9. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City

10. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army

11. Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation

13. Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs

14. Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs

15. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

15. Pham Gia Tuc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

16. Tran Sy Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

17. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies

18. Doan Minh Huan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics

19. Tran Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents a report on the outcomes of the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee at the closing session. (Photo: SGGP/ QUANG PHUC)

Members of the 14th Party Central Committee are introduced at the Congress. (Photo: SGGP/VIET CHUNG)

Delegates attend the closing session on the afternoon of January 23. (Photo: SGGP/QUANG PHUC)

International guests attend the closing session on the afternoon of January 23. (Photo: SGGP/QUANG PHUC)

VNA