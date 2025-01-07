National

EVN proposes to implement Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project

At the conference to review the 2024 performance held on January 6, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) proposed the Prime Minister assign the company to continue investing in nuclear power projects that were instructed in 2010.

Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant will be built at Vinh Truong Ham Let, Phuoc Dinh Commune, Thuan Nam District in the South-Central province of Ninh Thuan. (Photo: SGGP)

To implement effectively, EVN stated that it needs to coordinate closely with ministries, agencies, and localities, particularly in developing a specific roadmap and securing the funding necessary to implement the projects.

Previously, regarding the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project, in accordance with Directive 01/CT-TTg issued on January 3, 2025, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with EVN and relevant parties to accelerate the investment progress during the 2025-2030 period.

EVN also proposed that the Government and relevant ministries and agencies provide support to accelerate the progress of key power generation and transmission projects. In the context of the Northern region continuing to face pressure on electricity supply, EVN hopes to be assigned additional new power generation projects and receive support from localities to shorten the preparation and construction time of urgent power infrastructure projects.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Kim Khanh

